Mayor Jonkie Ouano seeks senators’ help for key infra projects

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano is seeking the help of senators to fund two of his administration’s flagship infra projects: a modern city hospital and a new Mandaue City College (MCC) campus.

“For the past two days, personal nato nga gibisita sa Senado sila Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, Sen. Bong Go, Sen. Bato Dela Rosa, Sen. JV Ejercito, ug Sen. Lito Lapid to seek their support and build partnerships for our priority projects in Mandaue City,” Ouano said in his Facebook Page.

The mayor was accompanied by his sister, Mandaue City Lone District Representative Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, during the visits to senators with whom the Ouanos already have established connections. The visits were made on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on said the mayor requested possible budget allocations for the two projects, which have a combined estimated cost of ₱1.5 billion. The proposed ₱1-billion Mandaue City Hospital will rise within the existing hospital compound, while the ₱500-million MCC campus is planned to be constructed at Norkis Park in Barangay Looc.

Malig-on clarified that while the city government has committed to funding part of the construction, local resources alone will not be enough to complete the projects within a reasonable timeframe. “The city could maybe fund but would take a very long time to finish as the budget is staggering,” he said.

He added that the city also has ongoing financial obligations for its operations and other infrastructure priorities such as a public library and a sports oval.

“If madayun ang hatag sa senators, it would be substantial,” Malig-on said.

“Okay man ang reception. Dili man ta ka expect pilay amount, depende ra na sa senador kung pila ang ilang mahatag. We do not know until it will be seen in the General Appropriations Act,” Malig-on added.

Mayor Jonkie Ouano formally submitted funding requests ranging from ₱50 million to ₱100 million, hoping they will be considered during budget hearings or included in the final General Appropriations Act (GAA).

He said the city is not limiting its requests to the five senators and plans to approach department secretaries for additional support.

The construction of both projects is set to begin next year and hopes to see either completion or significant progress within his term.

Initial funding will come from the city government and the congressional office of Representative Ouano-Dizon.

The Mayor Jonkie Ouano also wants the buildings to begin operations floor by floor as each section is completed.

