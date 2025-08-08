Osmeña warns of looming Metro Cebu water crisis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu could face a “disaster-level” water crisis before the year ends if serious management issues at the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) are not addressed, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña warned.

The vice mayor then called for a complete overhaul of the water utility’s board of directors.

Osmeña, recently designated by Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. as the city’s “water czar,” said on August 7, that he has asked the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) to replace the MCWD board over “very alarming anomalies” that he claimed could result in suppliers cutting off water to Metro Cebu.

“We have a very serious problem in water. We won’t have water. We don’t have water,” Osmeña said. “Our water suppliers will not be paid, so they will cut off the water… This is not a laughing matter. It has been so mismanaged.”

READ:

He alleged that MCWD is struggling to settle payments to some bulk water suppliers and is suffering from non-revenue water losses and overpriced supply deals.

He cited the case of a Cordova supplier that was not paid on time, leading to an electricity disconnection that left one-third of Lapu-Lapu City without water for several days last month.

“It’s gone out of control… This is a disaster level,” Osmeña said.

He added that while supply was restored, “very serious problems” remain in the utility’s operations.

The vice mayor stopped short of presenting detailed evidence, saying investigators are still working to secure documents from MCWD, but maintained that there were “major signs of corruption.”

“Very clearly, something is wrong. And very clearly, there are major signs of corruption,” he said. “The danger is clear… and it’s likely to happen.”

Osmeña said he has bypassed MCWD and is directly coordinating with LWUA, citing a lack of transparency in the utility to solve the alleged Cebu water crisis.

No shutdown, no collapse

In a statement on Friday, August 8, MCWD dismissed Osmeña’s warnings. It assures the public that there is no risk of a water shutdown or financial collapse.

“The water supply across Metro Cebu remains stable, and MCWD continues to operate under normal conditions,” the utility said. “There is no indication that water services will be cut off.”

MCWD said its current production capacity stands at 323,958 cubic meters per day, up by 89,142 cubic meters since 2020, serving eight local government units from Compostela to Talisay City. It aims to expand daily production by 70,000 cubic meters over the next three years.

The utility acknowledged that some elevated and remote areas may experience low pressure or intermittent service, but said it is pursuing system upgrades, pipeline expansions, and new water sources to address these issues.

Last month’s service interruption in Lapu-Lapu and Cordova, MCWD said the incident was due to a power supply problem involving bulk water supplier Mactan Rock Industries, Inc., and its power provider, Mactan Electric Company, and was not caused by MCWD’s financial situation.

“MCWD has consistently fulfilled its obligation to pay for water delivered by its suppliers,” the statement read.

MCWD reiterated its commitment to provide safe, reliable, and sustainable water services to Metro Cebu’s growing population.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP