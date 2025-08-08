Ironman pros say just reaching the finish line is top priority

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The professional triathletes lining up for Sunday’s Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu are not setting any high expectations with a challenging race course and an even more challenging weather staring them in the eye.

The blue-ribbon event will start and finish at Mactan Newtown on August 10.

Even last year’s overall runner-up Sam Osborne and 2017 Cobra Ironman 70.3 women’s champion Amelia Watkinson admitted they’re expecting a tough day against a deep field of 15 Ironman pros led by competitors from Australia and New Zealand and one from Kazakhstan.

“I don’t think there’ll be any personal bests for us, nothing,” said Osborne during the “Meet the Pros” press conference at Belmont Hotel Mactan on Friday. “It’s just too hot to go really fast. The bridge is awesome to ride over, I enjoy it, but it doesn’t really lend itself to quick times. There’s a bit too much elevation and heat for that. Honestly, we don’t care much about the time. It’s about getting to the finish line first and surviving.”

Watkinson, despite being a top favorite for the women’s crown, tempered her expectations.

“I haven’t actually been out on the bridge yet, and I’m not sure I’ll get the chance before race day,” she said. “I don’t mind a little bit of character on the bike course, it can break up the line, especially with 12 meters of drafting this weekend. If you can put in a punch up or down and get back up to speed, it helps. But when you line up, you have to be realistic. A win is always good, I think.”

Also in the men’s pro field are Australian contenders Caleb Noble, last year’s fourth-place finisher, along with Calvin Amos, Josh Ferris, Brett Clifford, Mike Phillips, and Tommaso Puccini.

The women’s field includes Australia’s Paige Carnage, Lauren Huma, Sophie Malowiecki, and Sarah Thomas, plus New Zealand’s Samantha Kingsford and Kazakhstan’s Katya Shabalina.

More than 1,400 triathletes from 49 countries—including the 15 Ironman pros—will take on the 1.9-kilometer swim, 90-kilometer bike, and 21-kilometer run in the race’s 11th staging in Cebu.

