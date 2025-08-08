Ironkids Philippines sets record with over 600 young athletes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Ironkids Philippines, backed by RLC Residences, is set to gather a record field of more than 600 young athletes for its aquathlon race tomorrow, Saturday, August 9, at Dusit Thani Mactan.

Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI) president and Ironman Philippines head Princess Galura announced the milestone during the Ironkids Philippines “Family Day” and race expo at the same venue.

“Now that we have RLC as our title sponsor, we have three solid years to build champions. That’s important for the future of our sport and our country as a medal-haul sport,” Galura said. “This is the biggest Ironkids in 11 years. We survived the pandemic, we survived Typhoon Odette, so congratulations to RLC as well.”

This edition of Ironkids has surpassed last year’s total of 254 participants.

Karen Cesario, RLC Residences’ Senior Director, Head of Marketing, and Chief Integration Officer, said this year’s staging is about more than just breaking records.

“This race is about celebrating connections and sharing your stories. What you gave us is even more beautiful than what we envisioned. This day is for you. Good luck in the races tomorrow, kids,” Cesario told the participants.

The Ironkids Philippines has become a tradition for young triathletes ahead of the Ironman race, with Cebu hosting the event for 11 years—the longest leg in its history. Many current national team members, including 2023 Southeast Asian Games aquathlon relay gold medalists Matthew Justine Hermosa of Cebu and Kiera Ellis, got their start in Ironkids.

Race director Ani de Leon-Brown explained that the event has shifted from a full triathlon (swim-bike-run) to an aquathlon (swim-run) to make it more practical for participants and their parents.

“It was a hassle for parents to bring bikes, especially for the younger kids,” De Leon-Brown said. “Swimming and running are the best ways to introduce a child to triathlon.”

The gun start is set for 5:45 a.m., with the awarding ceremony at 8:10 a.m. at Dusit Thani Mactan.

