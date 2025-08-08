Cebu Greats notches back-to-back wins in MPBL

CEBU, Philippines – The Cebu Greats finally strung together consecutive victories, turning back the Marikina Shoemasters, 104–86, in the 2025 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City on Thursday, July 7.

The win came just days after Cebu’s previous triumph, marking the first back-to-back success for the revamped squad under coach Junthy Valenzuela. The Greats improved to 7–15, though they remain 13th in the South Division standings.

To stay in the playoff race, Cebu must win five of their remaining seven games. They trail the Imus Braderhood (8–13) in 12th place, the Sarangani Marlins (8–13) in 11th, and the Davao Tigers (8–12) in 10th.

Valenzuela earlier admitted that making the playoffs will be a challenge but stressed that the team remains determined to push until the end.

Cebu returns to action on Tuesday, August 12, against Pasig City at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum. Pasig holds an 8–13 record and is ninth in the North Division.

Against Marikina, Cebu started strong with a 7–0 run sparked by Paul Desiderio, who eventually top-scored for the team with 28 points and four triples. Jan Jamon, Alvin Baetiong, and Lemuel Tampus helped stretch the lead to double digits in the second quarter.

Marikina briefly rallied behind Karl Penano, Jacob Ubaldo, and Deo Timajo to cut the gap to two, 39–37, but Cebu quickly regained control.

Desiderio, Jun Manzo, and Lean Martel powered another scoring burst that put the game away, with Manzo’s layup in the final 1:32 giving Cebu its biggest lead at 100–78.

BOX SCORES:

Cebu Greats (104) – Desiderio 28, Manzo 17, Jamon 13, Martel 9, Baetiong 9, Adlawan 7, Hontiveros 4, Ugsang 4, Holmqvist 4, Meneses 4, Tampus 3, Tallo 2.

Marikina (86) – Timajo 22, Ubaldo 13, Escoto 13, Penano 7, Landayan 6, Casajeros 6, Saavedra 4, Enrile 2, Zabale 4, Dino 3, Cudal 2, Mabigat 2.

