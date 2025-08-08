Filipinas ride FIFA ranking boost to rout Timor-Leste in ASEAN Championship opener

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Fresh from climbing two spots to No. 39 in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings, the Philippine women’s national football team, also known as the Filipinas, used that momentum to dominate Timor-Leste, 7-0, on Thursday in the ASEAN Women’s Championship at Viet Tri Stadium in Vietnam.

The jump from 41st, announced just hours before kickoff, came on the heels of the Filipinas’ flawless run in the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers, where they swept Saudi Arabia (3-0), Cambodia (6-0), and Hong Kong (1-0) to secure a spot in next year’s continental showpiece.

Coach Mark Torcaso’s squad didn’t give an inch, proving they belong among the world’s top 40 by finding the net three times in the opening nine minutes.

Aaliyah Schinaman scored just over a minute into her debut, Quinley Quezada doubled the lead in the seventh, and team captain Hali Long made it 3-0 with a header from a set piece two minutes later.

Quezada struck again in the 32nd minute, giving the Philippines a 4-0 halftime cushion.

Timor-Leste nearly avoided a shutout in the second half, but the ever-reliable goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel made crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet.

Not satisfied, the Filipinas continued their scoring spree. Dionesia Tolentin logged her first goal as a member of the national team in the 57th minute, stretching the lead to 6-0.

Capping off the victory was another debutante, Adelaide Wyrzynski, who slotted home a 72nd-minute goal in her first appearance for the Filipinas.

It’s a huge morale-boosting win for the Filipinas as they prepare to take on the Australia Under-23 team on Sunday, August 10.

