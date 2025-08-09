Gabriel Ingles rebuts Palma’s defense of Msgr. Alesna appointment

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Retired Justice Gabriel Ingles has challenged Archbishop Jose Palma against using urgent Church projects to bend ecclesiastical norms, saying “never should the end or goal justify the means” in response to the Archdiocese of Cebu’s defense of Msgr. Roberto “Boy” Alesna’s post-retirement assignment.

In an August 8 letter addressed to Palma through Chancellor Msgr. Renato Beltran Jr., Ingles directly rebuffed the Archbishop’s three main reasons for naming Alesna, 75, as chaplain of the San Pedro Calungsod Chapel while overseeing fundraising and finances for the long-delayed Divine Mercy Center in Consolacion.

“Never should the end or goal justify the means,” Ingles wrote. “Never should a head of the Church undermine both the spirit of Canon Law and the trust of the clergy and faithful he has long served in order to accomplish the goal of building a big one in honor of the Divine Mercy.”

He added, “Sometimes, the greatest evil is not what is done, but what is allowed because good people remain silent.”

The Archdiocese earlier insisted that Alesna’s assignment is non-pastoral and purely administrative, aimed at completing the stalled project, with the chapel serving only as his base until facilities in Consolacion are ready.

Beltran said the move was prompted by “urgent and practical needs” and was unanimously approved by the Personnel Board.

But Ingles questioned why urgency was only invoked now, years after the project’s groundbreaking.

“Why is the Divine Mercy Center a grave urgency only now? Years have passed… Why assign a just retired monsignor at this juncture, if urgency has only now been recognized? Is he the only one who can do this? Are there no lay persons and devoted Catholics who can do this even better and without any compensation?” he said.

He also challenged the claim that the role is non-pastoral, saying chaplaincy “by its very definition, is pastoral,” with the chapel regularly administering sacraments.

“It is difficult to reconcile the idea that fundraising and financial coordination should justify taking over a pastoral post,” Ingles said.

On the use of the chapel as an operational base, Ingles argued that the Archdiocese has “several properties including seminaries, convents, and administrative offices” that could host meetings.

“Is it truly necessary to assign an entire chapel for what is essentially an office function?” he wrote.

Ingles further pointed out that other retired priests also continue to serve without being formally assigned chaplaincies, and questioned why Alesna was treated differently.

The Divine Mercy Center, envisioned as a major religious site in northern Metro Cebu, remains incomplete years after its launch. Efforts to reach Alesna for comment have been declined.

The Archdiocese of Cebu earlier defended the post-retirement assignment of Alesna, saying it is purely administrative and financial, not pastoral.

In a July 11, 2025 letter to retired Justice Gabriel Ingles, Chancellor Msgr. Renato Beltran Jr. said Archbishop Jose Palma tapped the 75-year-old Alesna to help complete the long-stalled Divine Mercy Center in Consolacion, citing “urgent and practical needs” and his proven track record in delivering major Church projects.

Beltran stressed that the Personnel Board unanimously backed the move, framing it as a fundraising and financial management role, with the San Pedro Calungsod Chapel serving only as a temporary base until facilities at the Consolacion site are ready.

Under Canon Law, priests must submit their resignation at 75, but bishops may defer it based on circumstances. The Archdiocese said Alesna had offered to continue serving after his retirement and remains physically able.

Ret. Judge Gabriel Ingles earlier warned that the appointment could hinder leadership turnover and foster perceptions of favoritism, but Beltran maintained it was “purely for the good of the Church.”

