Tomas Osmeña to undergo two surgeries in US, away for a month

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña will fly to the United States later this year for two medical procedures, saying he expects to be away for about a month to allow time for surgery and recovery.

“I’m going to the U.S. in around October… I’ll be away for a long time,” Osmeña told reporters in an interview. “I’m undergoing two operations — one, my ear. They’re going to attach this device to my skull. Then my hernia.”

The 77-year-old presiding officer of the City Council said his hernia procedure would require follow-up checks three weeks after the operation, making it impractical to travel back and forth.

“The hernia, they have to check me after three weeks. So that means I cannot just go back and forth after three weeks and stay here in the lab. I want to see how I can recover,” he said.

Osmeña even joked that while he plans to return in November, ‘I don’t know what year.’

At City Council sessions, it has been customary for Councilor Philip Zafra to take over when Osmeña opts to rest in the middle of proceedings.

Previous surgery, long health history

This will not be the first time the former mayor has sought medical care abroad.

In August 2018, Osmeña traveled to the US for a hernia operation, explaining then that the condition had developed as a result of surgery to remove his urinary bladder in 2008 after he was diagnosed with cancer.

In a Facebook post that year, Osmeña disclosed that he uses a urostomy bag, an external pouch attached to his body to collect urine, and that the complex hernia caused by the earlier cancer surgery had worsened over time.

“I have never hidden the fact that I had to fight urinary bladder cancer… Cancer and how it changes one’s life is not something I wish anyone would have to go through, but I promise you that I will not allow it to stop me from doing my duty,” he wrote at the time.

Osmeña, who leads the Bando Osmeña–Pundok Kauswagan political group, said he has postponed previous medical trips in past years to prioritize city matters.

For this latest treatment, however, he said recovery will come first. “I want to see how I can recover,” he said.

