Online gambling: Banning alone won’t solve problem – Marcos

BENGALURU – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday said the government is not rushing to impose a total ban on online gambling, stressing the need for a thorough study of its social costs and possible alternatives.

In a press briefing with the Philippine media delegation that covered his state visit to India, Marcos said the issue is more complex than simply banning such activities.

He said it requires inputs from multiple sectors, including the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), educators, parents, police and addiction experts.

“[The] ban will not take care of the problem. We have to be a little bit more measured in our response,” Marcos said.

“What is the problem? Is the problem online gambling? Or is the problem na-a-addict ang mga tao (people get addicted to it)? … That’s the problem. So let’s solve that problem,” he added.

The President disclosed that the government is organizing a policy forum — referred to internally as a “conclave” — to gather views from stakeholders, including the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), to weigh the economic benefits and social costs of online gambling.

Marcos cited the experience with e-sabong (online cockfight), questioning whether its ban was successful in eradicating the problem.

“If it comes down to a ban, then we will ban. But if there are better solutions than a ban, we will take those on,” he said.

Addiction to online gambling has been related to an increase in crimes, more school dropouts and domestic problems in then Filipino homes.

The Chief Executive emphasized that the administration’s policy on online gambling will be based on careful deliberation rather than immediate, reactionary measures. (PNA)

