Capitol to procure anti-rabies vaccines

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In response to public clamor and amid rising cases of animal bites, the Capitol is set to procure thousands of anti-rabies vaccines.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro on Friday, August 8, announced that they will be purchasing 10,000 vials of anti-rabies shots following requests from hospitals in the province.

“Because I asked the doctor if naa ba sila saktong supply sa previous (administration) and they said that they’re really running out of supplies,” Baricuatro said.

READ:

The province has already set aside P80 million for the procurement of the much-needed rabies vaccines, making it the biggest purchase yet under Baricuatro’s administration.

“And I think this will be the first one that will be livestreamed,” said lawyer Joseph Felix Mari ‘Ace’ Durano, provincial administrator, referring to Baricuatro’s orders to have bidding processes broadcasted for transparency.

As of Friday, at least 11 suppliers had submitted or expressed willingness, Durano added, with the bidding scheduled to take place this Monday, August 11.

Once the Capitol successfully bids out their request, they will distribute vials proportionally to all 16 province-ran hospitals where constituents can avail them for free, explained Durano.

Rabies is an infection that attacks the central nervous system. It is caused by the rabies virus.

The most common mode of transmission involves animal bites, including wildlife, strays and even pets.

While rabies is fatal, it can is preventable as long as an individual gets vaccinated quickly after exposure.

Central Visayas, where Cebu province belonged, had noted a rise in the number of animal bites, including suspected and confirmed cases of the rabies virus hence the need to procure anti-rabies vaccines.

Health officials attributed this increase to several reasons.

These include more people going to health centers to report being bitten, raising awareness on rabies prevention as well as the growing number of individuals keeping pets.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP