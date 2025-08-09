Mayor Suan wants LGUs to share best practices to boost tourism

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Cordova Municipality Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan wants the best practices of every town in Cebu to be shared to improve the province’s tourism industry.

This was among the plans of Suan after he was elected as President of the League of Municipalities (LMP) Cebu Chapter on Friday, August 8, 2025.

The election of LMP’s new set of officers was held at Seda Ayala Center, Cebu.

“So mao ni among i-share, what we have in Cordova nga amoang ma-share para mas mo nindot pa ang tourism sa ilang mga munisipyo, amoa nang i-share. And of those munisipyo like Moalboal, noh daghan sab kaayong munisipyo sab nga they have all the best practices nga nibalik-balik ang ilang turista,” Suan said.

Suan said that tourism was among the industries that drives Cebu’s economy.

Suan also thanked his fellow mayors for supporting and trusting him to lead the LMP.

The mayor was the sole nominee during the election, receiving support from 43 of the 44 municipal mayors in the province. Suan succeeds former Daanbantayan Mayor and now 4th District Representative Sun Shimura.

Suan also believes that LMP plays a crucial role in supporting the Cebu Provincial Government’s efforts to build a more progressive province through collaborative governance centered on community development.

“As president of LMP Cebu Chapter, we will ensure that it shall serve as a platform for LGUs to raise the concerns, address challenges, and collectively find solutions in partnership with Cebu Province. The collaborative approach is crucial for enhancing social services and ensuring sustainable development and improving the lives of our constituents,” he added.

The mayor also promised to continue and enhance the programs and projects initiated by the leadership of the LMP-Cebu Chapter, which have benefited the constituents of Cebu.

The League of Municipalities of the Philippines is a formal organization of all the municipalities in the Philippines. Currently, 1,480 municipalities are part of this organization.

