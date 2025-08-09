Ironman medical team: Prepared and ready to secure triathletes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Ironman medical team is all set for the challenges that the 2025 Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu will throw at them on Sunday.

Dr. Kris Parilla, Ironman Medical Team Head, confirmed that ambulances, medical personnel, and partner hospitals are on standby to ensure athlete safety throughout the grueling swim-bike-run event.

Three Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation (ERUF) ambulances were deployed, each manned by two to three medical staff for the Ironkids event today, August 09, with around 20 medical volunteers in position.

While for the main race on Sunday, August 10, ERUF will be at full force with more than four ambulances, around 50 to 60 medical personnel, and support from various partner agencies, including the Lapu-Lapu City Rescue Unit and the Philippine Coast Guard Cebu.

Medical teams will be stationed at the starting and finish lines. Different hospitals are also being tapped for emergency referrals.

Partnered hospitals include Cebu Doctors’ University Hospital, UCMed, and Chong Hua Hospital, with medical staff composed of practicing doctors and additional nurses.

There are a total of 1,400 triathletes from 49 different countries participating in this year’s race on Sunday at the Mactan Newtown, Lapu-Lapu Cebu. Participants have already been briefed on possible heat-related cases, as hot weather is expected on race day.

“We are preparing first aid and a contingency plan. If needed, we can provide IV hydration and wound care on site, but for more serious cases, we already have designated hospitals,” Dr. Parilla said.

Based on last year’s experience, most expected minor cases are muscle cramps, spasms, abrasions, and bike-related crashes; while dehydration and heat stroke remain major concerns.

With the full coordination of ERUF, local rescue teams, and partner hospitals, organizers assure that medical response will be swift and ready for any emergency during Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu.

