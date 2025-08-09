Vloggers face criminal raps for fear-mongering content

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Two content creators from Cebu and Bohol are slapped with criminal charges for uploading content that caused public alarm and distress.

One of the suspects, who goes by the alias “Jaissle,” is accused of spreading false information through a viral video that misrepresented an earlier incident.

The case arose from a video that went viral on July 22, when a radio station shared the said video from the content creator.

READ:

The footage showed a fight that broke out inside a public utility vehicle (PUV). In the post, “Jaissle” claimed the incident was a “snatching” case and warned that such crimes were widespread, sparking public alarm.

Local police immediately investigated and confirmed the claim was false, finding the footage was from a mere altercation on May 8 in Yati, Liloan.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Police Lieutenant Joshua V. Cruz , assistant team leader of Cebu Provincial Cyber Response Team (PCRT) confirmed that as soon as they tracked down alias Jaissle’s identity and address through cyberpatrolling, a complaint was made through regular filing before the Office of the City Prosecutor in Cebu City.

“Jaissle” has been charged with violating Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code (Unlawful Use of Means of Publication and Unlawful Utterances) in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Cruz also said that they plan to immediately act upon the release of the warrant of arrest from the court for said content creator.

If convicted, the vlogger faces six months to 12 years in prison, along with fines, as provided by law.

Bohol incident

In a separate incident, Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap announced that a vlogger surrendered to authorities after being pursued by the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

The suspect, identified as Jordan Talictic y Ebalde of Montaña, Baclayon, Bohol, is known online as “Dakdak.”

According to Yap’s Facebook post, Talictic uploaded a prank video showing himself pretending to rob establishments at gunpoint while brandishing a .45 caliber pistol.

A special team under Chief of Police John Escober tracked Talictic down and the latter voluntarily surrendered to the station’s personnel.

Yap said the prank caused public distress, and charges will be filed against him for creating content that stirred unnecessary fear.

She also warned that social media fame should not come at the expense of public safety, urging creators to act responsibly online.

As the two vloggers face criminal raps for their irresponsible action, authorities underlined the importance of prudence in sharing content.

“Kung gusto mo mo-sikat sa social media, ayaw gamit ug paagi nga makapahadlok ug makadaot sa Tagbilaranon,” Yap said.

Police Brigadier General Redrico A. Maranan, Regional Director of PRO-7, warned content creators against creating and sharing content that could cause fear among the public.

“Hindi natin palalagpasin ang sinumang gumagamit ng social media upang magpakalat ng maling impormasyon na nagdudulot ng takot at kalituhan sa publiko. Ito ay nagsisilbing babala: may pananagutan ang sinumang lumilikha ng pekeng balita,” Maranan said.

Maranan also urged the public to verify information before sharing it online and to support the agency’s efforts in maintaining peace and order.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP