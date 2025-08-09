DOH records 2,396 leptospirosis cases since start of rainy season
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has reported 2,396 leptospirosis cases nationwide since June, warning of a possible surge following weeks of flooding caused by storms and the southwest monsoon.
Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection transmitted to humans through contact with water contaminated by the urine of infected animals.
The 2,396 cases were logged from June 8 — a week after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) declared the onset of the rainy season — to August 7, the DOH said in a statement on Saturday.
“In line with this, DOH hospitals across the country are on alert and have opened several leptospirosis fast lanes to speed up check-ups for patients seeking consultation,” the agency said in Filipino.
“The agency is prepared for the anticipated rise in leptospirosis cases following the floods since July 21, due to the southwest monsoon, and cyclones Crising (international name: Wipha), Dante (Francisco), at Emong (Co-may),” the DOH added.
Last week, the DOH said it recorded 569 leptospirosis cases across the country amid three successive tropical cyclones in the latter half of July.
