Podul now a Severe Tropical Storm; no effect yet on PH

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Podul intensified into a severe tropical storm on Saturday morning, August 9, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its latest weather update.

Podul was last spotted 2,155 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon.

The severe tropical storm packed maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 115 kph, moving west-northwest slowly, Pagasa said.

The state weather bureau said Podul is “less likely to directly affect the weather and sea conditions in the country within the next five days.”

“Podul is forecast to move generally west-northwestward today, westward on Sunday and Monday, then west-northwestward or northwestward from Tuesday through the end of the forecast period,” Pagasa said.

“There is large uncertainty in the projected track and intensity of Podul from Monday through the end of the forecast period, as any northward or southward shift in the track will significantly affect the intensity forecast,” it added.

If Podul enters the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), it will be given the local name Gorio.

