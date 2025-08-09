Unemployed man sets 2 Malaysian tourists on fire in Bangkok

BANGKOK — Two Malaysian tourists were critically injured after being set on fire by an unemployed man on Ratchadamri Road on Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. when the suspect allegedly poured thinner on the victims — a man, Ong, 26, and a woman, Gan, 27 — who were seated on the steps near a shopping center.

The Malaysian Embassy’s chargé d’affaires ad interim to Thailand, Bong Yik Jui, said he visited the victims, who remain in critical but stable condition.

Ong was admitted to the intensive care unit at Police General Hospital, while Gan is being treated at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.

“Ong sustained second-degree burns across his upper body, both front and back. The injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening,” Bong told Bernama on Friday.

“Gan suffered 36 percent second-degree burns, but her condition is stable and conscious,” he added.

Bong said the embassy has contacted the families of Ong and Gan about the incident.

Lumpini police station superintendent Col. Yingyos Suwanno said the suspect is a 30-year-old man from Sa Kaeo province who allegedly attacked the victims out of frustration over being unemployed.

He attempted to flee but was apprehended by members of the public.

The suspect is being held at Lumpini police station while police investigate the motive. Officers are expected to take statements from the victims once their conditions improve.

