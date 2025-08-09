Cebu City: Minor rescued in Brgy. Luz drug sting

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Police rescued a minor and seized P88,400 worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Sto. Niño, Barangay Luz, Cebu City, on Friday morning, August 8.

Authorities said the minor was in possession of several packets of suspected shabu weighing about 13 grams, with a total estimated value of P88,400.

The seized items also included the buy-bust money and a wallet allegedly used to store the illegal drugs.

Following the rescue, the minor was turned over to the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) at the CCPO headquarters, where he remains in custody pending inquest proceedings.

Police confirmed that he will face charges for selling and possessing illegal drugs in violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Friday’s operation was led by Police Major Michael John Arandia and operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

In a Facebook post, Acting CCPO Director Police Colonel Enrico Evangelista Figueroa assured the public that the police remain steadfast in their campaign against illegal drugs and other criminal activities to preserve peace and order in Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP