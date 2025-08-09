Perez finds revenge, Da Silva proves worth in Ironkids

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s young triathletes showed grit, redemption, and hometown pride in the Ironkids Philippines, held Saturday, August 9, at Dusit Thani Mactan.

While the event is known as a children’s race, this year’s edition turned into a showcase of a fast-paced, nail-biting competition, with photo finishes and fierce sprints from start to finish. More than 600 participants competed in the aquathlon event, a curtain-raiser to the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu.

Leading Cebu’s charge were 13–15 age group champions Christy Ann Perez and Zachary Angelo Da Silva, both from Team TLTG–Go For Gold under veteran champion maker Roland Remolino.

For Perez, who is part of the Philippine developmental triathlon team, the victory was sweet revenge. She edged rival Lauren Lee Tan in a nail-biting finish, clocking 11:36 to Tan’s 11:37.

“It was very tough because we raced head-to-head all the way to the finish line. It felt like a survival race,” Perez said, holding back tears after losing to Tan in an NAGT race earlier this year.

“On the finish line I got lost, but I got back on track. She was sprinting, I gave it my all, and hoped for the best. It was purely adrenaline that carried me.”

Kaia Chrostiana Gica placed third in 12:11.

BOYS’ DIVISION

For Da Silva, who stopped the clock at 10:24 to top the boys’ division, the win was the product of years of preparation.

“I’ve trained twice a day for the past three years. I’m not just training for this race, but for my future — I want to be an Olympian,” said Da Silva, who beat fellow Cebuano Joseph Iah Calustre with 10:34, while Al Dustin Bersabal took third in 10:59.

In the 11–12 boys’ category, Hans Nathan Samputon was champion with 09:50, followed by Earl Jr. Pearson in 10:20 and Ryoto Matsumoto in 10:22.

Another TLTG-Go For Gold triathlete, Henia Go, took first place in 10:18 in the girls’ division, with Hanna Abayan finishing second in 10:39 and Julia Selene Calustre third in 10:52.

9-10 BOYS’ CATEGORY

The 9–10 boys’ category went to Braeden Bien Gasal, who clocked 09:41, ahead of Alfonso Sumabat at 10:40 and Santino Monty Cohen at 10:42.

In the girls’ race, Jashiva Earl Arsua claimed the win in 09:34.60, just 10 seconds ahead of Searafina Mira Redila with 09:44.16, while Elli Cetaexia Boleng was third in 10:27.42.

In the youngest 6–8 division, Ami Takei ruled the girls’ race in 08:18.23, followed by Ma. Georjina Sumaje in 08:26.08 and Elouise Luarez in 08:34.03.

For the boys, Johan Santos staged a dramatic comeback to win in 08:24.94, with McCarlisle Daclan clocking 08:37.85 for second and Xavier Belleza finishing third in 08:54.67.

