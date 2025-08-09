Cebu rolls out red carpet for Ironman 70.3

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Around 1,400 triathletes are set to take on the heat and a tough course in the 11th staging of Asia’s longest-running Ironman race, the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu, on Sunday, August 10, at Mactan Newtown.

The race will bring road closures across Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu City, Talisay City, and Cordova from early morning until midafternoon as major roads form part of the 90-kilometer bike leg and the 21.1-kilometer half marathon.

Participants from 49 countries are competing, including 15 professional elite triathletes eyeing the championship, prize money, and bragging rights.

Motorists should expect closures from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m., particularly in Cebu City’s South Road Properties, Cebu South Coastal Road, and the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX). In Lapu-Lapu City, affected areas include Pilipog in Cordova, Marigondon, Maribago, Agus, Subabasbas, Mactan, and Punta Engaño.

Athletes face challenging race-day conditions with temperatures expected to rise above 30°C in the morning, possibly followed by rain showers in the afternoon. Strong tides and currents are also forecast, adding difficulty to the 1.9-kilometer swim leg.

Alongside the main event, the shorter Sunrise Sprint will kick off earlier, covering a reduced portion of the swim course.

Bike Course

The 90-kilometer, three-loop bike course begins at Mactan Newtown, heading toward Mactan Newtown Boulevard, then onto M.L. Quezon National Highway toward Cordova.

Cyclists will turn onto the Gabi-Pilipog Coastal Road, enter the CCLEX toward the SRP, and reach the turnaround at the Inayawan Bridge base at the 24-kilometer mark.

They will then return to the CCLEX toll plaza at around kilometer 34 to complete the first loop. After three loops, riders return via Gabi-Pilipog Road and head back to Mactan Newtown for Transition 2.

Run Course

The 21.1-kilometer, three-loop run starts at the Mactan Newtown Beach parking area.

Runners proceed along Punta Engaño Road toward Amisa for the first, third, and fifth turnarounds, and toward the Mövenpick Hotel for the second and fourth turnarounds. After completing three loops, athletes head toward the finish line in front of the Belmont Hotel.

More than 600 police officers from Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City, along with disaster response and security agencies, will be deployed for the event.

Over 60 medical personnel will also be on standby.

The gun start is set for 6:20 a.m. at the Mactan Newtown Beach.

