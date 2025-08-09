Elreen Ando looks back at Paris Olympic Journey, draws strength in faith

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana Olympian Elreen Ando has taken time to reflect on her journey in the 2024 Paris Olympics, a campaign that, while short of a medal finish, has strengthened her resolve to keep chasing greatness and perhaps, in time, follow in the footsteps of weightlifting icon Hidilyn Diaz.

Competing in her second Olympics, the pride of Barangay Carreta, Cebu City, placed sixth overall in the women’s 59-kilogram division. She successfully lifted 100 kilograms in the snatch but fell short on her 102-kilogram attempt in the clean and jerk. It was a noticeable jump for Ando’s overall rank from her Olympics debut in Japan in 2021 where she finished seventh overall in the women’s 64 kgs division.

Despite missing the podium, Ando delivered a performance that showed her growth since her debut, setting a new Philippine record in her weight class.

This year, Ando scored a silver medal in the 2025 Jiangshan Asian Weightlifting Championships in China under the 64 kgs division.

SPORT’S BIGGEST STAGE

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Ando recalled how much she gave on the sport’s biggest stage.

“One year ago today, I still remember how much I poured my heart, sweat, and strength into that moment, how I pushed myself beyond limits just to bring pride, not only for myself, but for the country I carry on my back. I gave it my all, and even though I didn’t reach the top of the podium, I held my head high, knowing I gave everything I had,” she wrote.

Her message was one of faith as much as perseverance.

“God, in His perfect wisdom, didn’t say ‘no.’ He simply said ‘not yet.’ And in that ‘not yet,’ I’ve found purpose. I’ve found more reason to fight harder, train smarter, and dream even bigger. The medal I prayed for will come, in His time. I still believe that. My faith remains unshaken.”

