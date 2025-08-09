Melvin Jerusalem mourns loss of friend Shigetoshi Kotari

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion Melvin “El Gringo” Jerusalem is grieving the untimely passing of Japanese boxer Shigetoshi Kotari, a fighter he regarded not just as a colleague, but as a friend.

Kotari, 28, died from severe head injuries sustained in his August 2 bout against fellow Japanese Yamato Hata for the OPBF Championship in Tokyo.

He was rushed to the hospital after the fight, never regaining consciousness, and later succumbed to a subdural hematoma, a brain bleed, despite undergoing two emergency surgeries.

For Jerusalem, the news was deeply personal. The two had trained together in Cebu, with Kotari spending time at the ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym in Banawa, Guadalupe.

He was known among Filipino fighters not as a rival, but as a training partner in the gym, a man who cheered for others as much as he fought for himself.

‘HIS LAST DANCE’

In an earlier social media post, Jerusalem shared a clip of Kotari’s final fight, calling it “his last dance.”

He described Kotari as “a very supportive friend from Japan” who followed the bouts of Filipino fighters and even joined training camps in the Philippines. At that time, Jerusalem had asked for prayers for Kotari’s recovery.

But on Saturday, August 8, Jerusalem’s message was one of farewell. “Rest in peace, my friend,” he wrote.

Kotari entered the ring for the last time with a record of eight wins, two defeats, and two draws, with five victories coming by knockout.

He was on a two-fight winning streak before settling for a split draw against Hata — a result that, tragically, would mark his final moment in the sport he loved.

The World Boxing Organization and WBC have also expressed their condolences, honoring a promising career cut short.

