Sports photographer fulfills dream of organizing football tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bosconian sports photographer John Cyril Alcoseba has checked off a major item on his bucket list by organizing his first-ever football tournament, the Lokality Football Cup, now underway at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in South Road Properties (SRP).

The competition kicked off last Friday, August 8, and will conclude on Sunday, August 10.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Alcoseba shared how his years behind the camera, capturing the drama of Cebu football, inspired him to give back to the sport he loves, not just through photographs, but by staging a meaningful event for the community.

“Through the years in football photography, an idea came to my mind that there should be a time to give back to the community who supports me and to the community where I played for, football,” Alcoseba said.

Alcoseba founded his sports photography page Lokality in 2021 with the aim of immortalizing memorable moments in the game. Known for his striking images from various tournaments, he is also a footballer himself, having played for the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves.

Despite limited funds, Alcoseba pushed ahead with his vision. To ensure credibility, he had the event sanctioned by the Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA).

The response was overwhelming. Around 100 teams signed up to compete in 13 categories in Players 6, Players 8, Players 10, Players 12, Boys 14, Boys 16, Boys 18, Men’s Open, Men’s 38-above, Men’s 48-above, Inter-company, Women’s Open, and Soccer Moms.

Alcoseba also took pride in bringing innovation to the tournament by live streaming the matches—a move aimed at showcasing Cebu’s football talent beyond local borders.

“I’m planning to expand and improve the tournament every year,” he said.

“For this inaugural Lokality Football Cup, we are showcasing local talents through live stream. The purpose is to let other communities know that Cebu football has something to brag about—not just any live stream, but a full-production broadcast similar to what I do in the Philippines Football League,” he added.

