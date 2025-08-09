Construction of Mandaue’s modern hospital starts in 2026

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The planned construction of the new Mandaue City Hospital will already start during the first quarter of 2026.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the city’s modern hospital will be built on the same area that is now occupied by the old city hospital.

However, he gave the assurance that the old hospital will not be closed during the construction phase.

“As nag-construct ta sa atong bag-ong hospital, kining atong existing dili gyud na isira. Dili gyud na isira, ongoing gyud ang operation ana,” Ouano said.

(While we construct the new hospital, the existing hospital will not be closed. This will not be closed, operations will continue.)

Mandaue City Hospital

The Mandaue City Modern Hospital project is estimated to cost between P800 million to P4 billion.

Ouano said that the four-story, level 2 hospital will be built using local and national government funds.

He said that Mandaue City will shoulder the cost of the detailed engineering design estimated to cost between P40 to P45 million.

The mayor’s sister, Rep. Emmarie “Lollypop’ Ouano-Dizon of the Lone District of Mandaue, has also pledged P100 million for the project.

“So, P100 million na si Cong. Lollypop. Ang ubang senators mi-pledge sab wala pata kabalo pila ang ilang ihatag gyud, depende sa GAA,” he added.

(Cong. Lollypop already pledged P100 million. There are senators who also made their own pledges but we still can’t be certain as to the amount because this will depend on the GAA.)

Ouano added that Tingog Partylist might also pledge P100 million to P150 million for the hospital construction project.

In addition to building a modern hosptial, Ouano also plans to implement a “medical services at your doorstep” program to ensure the timely distribution of maintenance medicines for the senior citizens.

The City Government has also allocated P35 million for the purchase of medicines that will be distributed to 27 barangays.

