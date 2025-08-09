Cebu FC falls to Kasuka in first leg of AFF Shopee Cup playoffs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Football Club’s Gentle Giants will return to the Philippines with desperation in mind after falling 2-1 to Brunei’s Kasuka FC in the first leg of the AFF Shopee Cup playoffs Friday night, August 8, at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium.

Kasuka leaned heavily on the brilliance of Nigerian striker Jacob Njoko, whose decisive brace powered the hosts to victory.

Njoko opened the scoring in the 17th minute, tucking in Daisuke Kobayashi’s low cross from close range. He doubled his tally in the 31st minute, racing onto a through ball from Pedro Alves before rounding Cebu goalkeeper Jessie Semblante and calmly slotting his team’s second goal.

However, Cebu didn’t go down without a fight. Cebu FC was kept alive by Rico Andes, a former FEU standout.

Andes had gone close earlier in the 24th minute before making the most of Kasuka’s lapse in defense three minutes later, swivelling inside the box to fire a left-footed equalizer in the 27th minute past goalkeeper Wardun Yussof, 1-1.

Cebu pressed for another breakthrough after the halftime. Esrom Paulos’ curling free-kick from 25 yards rattled the crossbar in the 70th minute, while Noah Leddel’s close-range effort deep into stoppage time was denied by Wardun.

Semblante kept Cebu in contention with several key stops, including a save from Maycom’s header in first-half injury time and a block on Alves shortly after the break.

The decisive second leg will be at Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on August 15. The winner will secure a spot in Group A of the AFF Shopee Cup.

