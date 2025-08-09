Jonkie orders disposal of NFA rice stored in Mandaue warehouse

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano will no longer allow the distribution of the 397 sacks of NFA rice that are currently stored in a warehouse in Brgy Tawason.

Ouano raised a concern as to how the sacks of rice, that were stored for a longer period of time, would affect human health.

“Ang mindset baya sa katawhan bisan ug okay pana, pero dugay naman gud kaayo. Naa unyay masakit ang siyudad pa’y mapasanginlan,” he said.

(The mindset of the people, even if these remain okay, but these were stored for a long period of time. If someone gets sick, the city will get the blame for it.)

SMB program

A total of 397 unsold sacks of NFA rice remain at the Tawason warehouse. These were part of the 1,074 sacks that Mandaue City received from the Capitol in November 2023 through the Sugbo Merkado Barato (SMB) program of former Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

The program was created to help low-income residents purchase rice at a subsidized rate of P20 per kilo using QR-coded cards, with a limit of two kilos per week.

However, the distribution of the NFA rice was suspended in the last quarter of 2023 due to the conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

Ouano said that the city government, under the administration of former Mayor Jonas Cortes, should have continued the rice distribution program to avoid wastage.

He said that the previous administration failed to properly monitor the rice distribution program, the reason why close to 400 sacks of NFA rice were left to rot at the Tawason warehouse.

Fact-finding investigation

Currently, a fact-finding investigation is being conducted, headed by the City Legal Office, to determine who are responsible for the rice wastage.

At the same time, Ouano said he wanted to know if they could still return the unused rice to the Capitol.

“Ang challenge lang nato ron kay wala baya na’y contract between the city and the province. Kung pwede unta nato iuli. Pero ako lang sa sila giingnan nga ato lang sa ipa-investigate kinsay liable ana nganong wala dayon na ma-distribute. Kung wala man gani na nahalin, nganong wala mana nato gibalik sa province,” the mayor said.

(Our challenge right now is that there was no contract between the city and province. We wanted to know if we could still return these. But I also told them that we should also investigate who is liable for the non-distribution of the rice. If these were not sold, why weren’t these returned to the province?)

Proper disposal

Moreover, Ouano said he wanted to know how they can dispose of the unused sacks of rice because he no longer wanted these distributed to the Mandauehanons.

Ouano said that even if test results would show that these remain fit for human consumption, he would not want to put the health of his people at risk.

With this, he already gave instructions to City Administrator Gonzalo Malig-on not to allow their distribution of the remaining supply.

