3 suspected fake Filipinos nabbed by BI

MANILA – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is submitting a report to Department of Justice (DOJ) to initiate a probe on the sources of illegally acquired Philippine documents by foreign nationals.

Commissioner Joel Viado expressed alarm over the continuous proliferation of such documents being used by illegal aliens in business dealings in the country.

“The illegal use of Philippine documents is a national security issue that must be addressed at its roots,” he said in a news release on Saturday.

READ: Chinese ship may have collected intel off Babuyan Island – expert

The BI issued was alerted anew after the arrest of three more suspected fake Filipinos in separate operations in Pampanga.

Among them was a male Chinese national identified as Lin Yi, 35, who was arrested at a business establishment along Pandan Road in Angeles City on July 31.

The arrest stemmed from an anonymous complaint against Lin, who was found running a carwash business in the area.

He was reported by the complainant to have been using a Philippine identity in his business dealings.

READ: Trouble at the immigration bureau

The BI received a copy of Lin’s Philippine birth certificate, which was suspiciously registered late, a Philippine identification card, and an official receipt for a Philippine driver’s license.

The foreigner was also found to be in possession of a working visa valid until 2027 under his Chinese identity.

Meanwhile, Yan Yize, 30, was arrested at a residential unit in Malabanias, Angeles City; while Wang Jiangyi, 55, was nabbed in Barangay Panipuan in Mexico.

Both are using Philippine identities and allegedly possessed late-registered Philippine birth certificates, tax identification number, and business registrations with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

They are said to be linked to a construction and development corporation allegedly involved in land acquisition.

The foreigner nationals will remain under BI custody pending deportation proceedings. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP