Habagat to bring rains over Luzon, Storm Podul to enter PAR tonight

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or “habagat” will continue to bring rains over parts of Luzon Sunday, while Severe Tropical Storm (STE) Podul is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tonight or early Monday, the state weather bureau said.

As of 3 a.m., STS Podul was spotted 1,875 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 135 kph, moving west at 15 kph.

Based on the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (PAGASA) projected track, STS Podul is unlikely to directly affect the country.

Ilocos Region, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the habagat, with possible flash floods or landslides from moderate to at times heavy rains.

Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will have fair weather with localized thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides, especially in low-lying areas, during heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area, formerly Tropical Depression Fabian, has dissipated as of 2 a.m., PAGASA said. (PNA)

