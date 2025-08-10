Ultra Lotto jackpot may hit more than P320M in tonight’s draw

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The over P300 million Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot is still up for grabs in tonight’s (August 10) Philippine Charity Sweepstakes (PCSO) draw.

This after no bettor picked the winning combination of 43-04-52-41-15-06 during last Friday’s Ultra Lotto draw and failed to take the jackpot of P319,010,402.80.

This were based on the August 8 (Friday) results of the major lotto draws of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

This means that the jackpot may hit more than P320 million in tonight’s (August 10) draw.

Aside from the Ultra Lotto, the Super Lotto 6/49 will also be drawn tonight with the jackpot prize of P65,204,921.00 from Thursday’s (August 7) draw expected to increase.

This was after no bettor got the correct numbers — 49-47-16-41-20-15— to take the P65 million plus jackpot.

The Ultra Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday while the Super Lotto is up for grabs every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

For August 9, Saturday, no one won the jackpots of major lotto draws — Grand Lotto 6/55 and the Lotto 6/42.

No one picked the correct combination of the Grand Lotto — 42-30-49-6-3-45 — to win the jackpot of P62,913,268.60.

For the Lotto 6/42, no bettor also guessed the winning combination of 9-13-36-18-27-34 and failed to take the jackpot of P23,489,765.20.

The Grand Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday while the 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

