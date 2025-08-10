Hermosa, Remolino go 1-2 in Sunrise Sprint, gears up for SEA Games

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) medalists Matthew Justine Hermosa and Andrew Kim Remolino showcased their winning form with a 1-2 finish in the Sunrise Sprint triathlon, held alongside the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu on Sunday, August 10, at the Mactan Newtown.

The Cebuano standouts, representing the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG) Go for Gold, said the race served as a vital tune-up as they prepare for the SEA Games in Thailand later this year.

Remolino, a multiple SEA Games medalist in men’s triathlon, took the overall win with a time of 1:10:04.

Hermosa, the 2023 SEA Games aquathlon relay gold medalist, followed closely in second at 1:10:35. Their teammate, Renz Wynn Corbin, completed the podium at 1:11:42.

“For now, we’re joining shorter-distance races as part of our SEA Games preparations,” said Remolino, who also bagged bronze in the 2023 SEA Games men’s individual triathlon and silver in the relay.

“I can’t be complacent because in our last few races, other ASEAN nations, especially Singapore, have been catching up. We need to be ready,” he added.

Hermosa said that his training incorporates the lessons taught by his coach, Roland Remolino. “The SEA Games level has gone up. It’s a 50-50 chance for everyone, so preparation is key. We have a national aquathlon race coming up as part of our buildup.”

In the women’s division, Erika Burgos claimed the title in 1:20:32, with Anisha Eunice Caluya taking second in 1:22:38, and Cebuana Nicole Marie Del Rosario placing third in 1:27:24.

“This race was a tune-up to check my fitness and make training adjustments,” Burgos said. “It was a good test, and I’m satisfied overall, though I had a tough time during the swim.”

