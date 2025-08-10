Cebu province to have 2 public complaint desks

CEBU CITY–The province of Cebu will have not just one but two help channels to accommodate public complaints.

Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco recently announced that he will be establishing a 24/7 hotline, to serve as a direct line for constituents here to reach the provincial government.

From legal aid, medical support, or burial assistance, the Cebuanos can seek assistance through the hotline, said Soco. The 24/7 hotline is expected to be operational this Monday, August 11.

Soco added the help desk will coordinate closely with Cebu’s seven district board members and relevant government offices.

“We have outlined the services that our office can offer to constituents. The Office of the Vice Governor is now positioned as a place where the public can go for direct, reliable, and timely assistance,” he told reporters.

The 24/7 hotline will also be manned by a complete team, with staff members and a working budget.

“This is a fully functioning office—equipped with personnel, a budget, and the influence and connections needed to collaborate with both local and national government agencies,” Soco said.

Aside from phone communications, complainants can also lodge their grievances via social media. A Facebook page will be created to allow residents to send direct messages and online inquiries.

Soco’s announcement came a few weeks after Gov. Pamela Baricuatro issued an executive order creating the Cebu People’s Action Center (CPAC), serving a similar function.

CPAC will have its own 24/7 hotline as well as an official website for ticketing and feedback. It will also feature a mobile application with the capacity to do real-time tracking, push notifications, and geotagged reporting.

