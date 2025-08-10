Sun Life ranks No. 1 in MDRT in the Philippines

Sun Life of Canada (Philippines), Inc. reaffirmed its leadership in the life insurance industry after once again securing the number one spot in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) in the Philippines.

Further cementing its global reputation, Sun Life has also earned a place among the Top 50 MDRT companies worldwide. This recognition is driven by the outstanding performance of 444 Sun Life financial advisors who qualified for the MDRT in 2025.

The MDRT is a prestigious global association recognizing the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals. Sun Life’s consistent performance in this arena reflects its unwavering commitment to excellence, Client service, and professional development.

“This recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of our advisors who go above and beyond to help our Clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives,” said Al Quitangon, Chief Distribution Officer of Sun Life Philippines. “It is also a reflection of the exceptional quality of advisors we have. Maintaining our top spot inspires us to keep raising the bar and delivering brighter futures for every Filipino family we serve.”

Benedict Sison, CEO and Country Head of Sun Life Philippines, added, “As we celebrate our 130th anniversary in the Philippines, this achievement is a powerful reminder of the enduring trust our Clients place in us. It reflects the strength of our purpose and the excellence of our advisors who continue to light the way for generations of Filipinos.”

To learn more about Sun Life, visit www.sunlife.com.ph. Stay updated by following Sun Life Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.