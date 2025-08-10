MGEN, One Meralco Foundation Ink Over ₱15M Deed of Donation to Uplift Host Communities

Meralco PowerGen Corporation (MGEN), through its thermal generation arm, Global Business Power Corporation (MThermal), has formalized over ₱15 million in community development support during a ceremonial signing of a Deed of Donation (DOD) held in partnership with One Meralco Foundation (OMF).

The DOD is set to support transformative social development programs across MThermal’s operating sites – including Cebu Energy, Toledo Power, Panay Energy, and Panay Power. These programs encompass initiatives such as Adopt-A-Health Center projects, educational scholarships for students across all levels, training sessions for barangay health workers, outreach activities, and infrastructure development such as the La Paz Plaza Football Lighting Project in Iloilo.

Statements from Leadership

MGEN President and CEO Manny V. Rubio highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating:

“At MGEN’s core is nation-building. Efforts like this are a reminder that the energy we generate must also translate into opportunities for students, families, and communities.”

MThermal President and CEO Jaime T. Azurin expressed his appreciation and optimism, remarking:

“This partnership exemplifies the strength of working together. Through our collaboration with OMF, we are not merely providing financial support — we are fostering growth and opportunity within our communities in Cebu and Panay. Together, we are igniting hope, creating opportunities, and driving progress for Filipinos.”

OMF President Jeffrey O. Tarayao emphasized the impact of the partnership, stating:

“This partnership is more than just funding, implementation, or even shared purpose. It’s also about the powerful stories of students getting a leg up in life through scholarships, families having access to better health care, and local governments and communities feeling a stronger connection with companies like MGEN, through MThermal operating around them.”

A Shared Vision for Sustainable Development

The event reflects the shared vision of MGEN, through MThermal, and OMF to create a sustainable and inclusive future for Filipinos. By aligning with One Meralco’s Sustainability Agenda, both organizations reaffirm their pledge to ensure that the benefits of development extend to even the most underserved sectors of society.

Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho affirmed this commitment, saying: