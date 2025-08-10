menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
Corporate What's Up!

MGEN, One Meralco Foundation Ink Over ₱15M Deed of Donation to Uplift Host Communities

- August 10, 2025

Meralco PowerGen Corporation (MGEN), through its thermal generation arm, Global Business Power Corporation (MThermal), has formalized over ₱15 million in community development support during a ceremonial signing of a Deed of Donation (DOD) held in partnership with One Meralco Foundation (OMF).

The event reflects the shared vision of MGEN, through MThermal, and OMF to create a sustainable and inclusive future for Filipinos

The DOD is set to support transformative social development programs across MThermal’s operating sites – including Cebu Energy, Toledo Power, Panay Energy, and Panay Power. These programs encompass initiatives such as Adopt-A-Health Center projects, educational scholarships for students across all levels, training sessions for barangay health workers, outreach activities, and infrastructure development such as the La Paz Plaza Football Lighting Project in Iloilo.

Statements from Leadership

MGEN, One Meralco Foundation Ink Over ₱15M Deed of Donation to Uplift Host Communities

MGEN and OMF partner for community impact in Cebu and Panay. Seen on the photo (from L-R) are: Meralco Executive Vice President & COO and OMF Trustee Ronnie L. Aperocho, OMF President Jeffrey O. Tarayao, MThermal President & CEO Jaime T. Azurin, MGEN President & CEO Emmanuel V. Rubio, and MThermal Vice President & Finance Head Margarita M. Paulino

MGEN President and CEO Manny V. Rubio highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating:

“At MGEN’s core is nation-building. Efforts like this are a reminder that the energy we generate must also translate into opportunities for students, families, and communities.”

MThermal President and CEO Jaime T. Azurin expressed his appreciation and optimism, remarking:

“This partnership exemplifies the strength of working together. Through our collaboration with OMF, we are not merely providing financial support — we are fostering growth and opportunity within our communities in Cebu and Panay. Together, we are igniting hope, creating opportunities, and driving progress for Filipinos.”

OMF President Jeffrey O. Tarayao emphasized the impact of the partnership, stating:

“This partnership is more than just funding, implementation, or even shared purpose. It’s also about the powerful stories of students getting a leg up in life through scholarships, families having access to better health care, and local governments and communities feeling a stronger connection with companies like MGEN, through MThermal operating around them.”

A Shared Vision for Sustainable Development

The event reflects the shared vision of MGEN, through MThermal, and OMF to create a sustainable and inclusive future for Filipinos. By aligning with One Meralco’s Sustainability Agenda, both organizations reaffirm their pledge to ensure that the benefits of development extend to even the most underserved sectors of society.

Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho affirmed this commitment, saying:

“This shows our shared commitment to progress and positive impact in the communities we have reached. This inspires us all the more to make positive change across the nation. We look forward to the remarkable impact that we can do together.”

Read More
Corporate What's Up!

MGEN, One Meralco Foundation Ink Over ₱15M Deed of Donation to Uplift Host Communities
Corporate Personal Finance

Sun Life ranks No. 1 in MDRT in the Philippines
Corporate MSME Corner What's Up!

After 25 Years, Jonie’s Sizzlers + Roast Is Finally Open for Franchising

By:
Latest Stories
Most Read
No tags found for this post.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.