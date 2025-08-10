New voter registrants reach 1.7M a day before deadline

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has received more than 1.7 million new voter registrants a day before the 10-day nationwide enlisting period closes.

From Aug, 1 to 9, a total of 1,725,297 individuals have filed applications.

At least six regions posted over 100,000 applications each, with Calabarzon leading the count at 217,386, followed by Central Luzon (180,305), Bicol Region (137,129), National Capital Region (129,943), Central Visayas (117,631), and Ilocos Region (115,803).

READ:

Meanwhile, the Cordillera Administrative Region recorded the lowest number of new voter registrants with 32,369.

Comelec met its initial one million target just five days into the registration period.

The nationwide registration is in preparation for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, set for Dec. 1 but will be reset to November 2026 pending the signing of the law. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP