cdn mobile

New voter registrants reach 1.7M a day before deadline

Central Visayas has 117,631 new registrants as of Saturday

Philippine News Agency August 10,2025 - 12:36 PM

new voter registrants

ENROLMENT. Davaoeños flock to the Commission on Elections – Davao Region office at Ramon Magsaysay Park in Davao City on Aug. 1, 2025 for the start of voter registration. The registration is in preparation for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections. (PNA photo by Robinson Niñal Jr.)

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has received more than 1.7 million new voter registrants a day before the 10-day nationwide enlisting period closes.

From Aug, 1 to 9, a total of 1,725,297 individuals have filed applications.

At least six regions posted over 100,000 applications each, with Calabarzon leading the count at 217,386, followed by Central Luzon (180,305), Bicol Region (137,129), National Capital Region (129,943), Central Visayas (117,631), and Ilocos Region (115,803).

READ:

Registering as a voter for the 2025 BSKE? Here’s what you need to know

December 2025 BSKE: Comelec-7 says no problem if this is postponed

More registration sites to be set up in next voters’ registration period

Meanwhile, the Cordillera Administrative Region recorded the lowest number of new voter registrants with 32,369.

Comelec met its initial one million target just five days into the registration period.

The nationwide registration is in preparation for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, set for Dec. 1 but will be reset to November 2026 pending the signing of the law. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: BSKE, Comelec, Elections, Voter Registration
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.