PhilHealth rolls out Outpatient Cancer Screening Tests

PhilHealth will begin covering selected outpatient cancer screening tests under its new YAKAP (Yaman ng Kalusugan Program) starting August 14, 2025, to help reduce cancer-related deaths and ease the financial burden on Filipino families.

Many Filipino patients, especially family breadwinners, face higher risks of premature death from breast, lung, colon, and liver cancer compared to their Asian neighbors. These losses translate to an estimated P35.3 billion in economic impact each year.

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death in the country, with Globocan 2022 reporting nearly 189,000 new cases and over 113,000 deaths. According to the World Health Organization, early detection can increase survival rates up to 99 percent for breast cancer and over 90 percent for cervical cancer.

The initiative was announced by Acting President and CEO Dr. Edwin M. Mercado during the nationwide launch held at the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center, one of the accredited cancer screening facilities in the country.

“Sa pamamagitan ng bagong benepisyong ng PhilHealth para sa outpatient cancer screening, mas pinalawak natin ang akses ng bawat Pilipino sa maagang pagtuklas ng kanser. Hindi na kailangang mag-atubili na agarang magpa-screening dahil ang serbisyong ito ay para sa lahat,” said the APCEO.

This initiative directly strengthens cancer prevention and promotes early detection nationwide, fully supporting President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s vision for Universal Health Care, as highlighted in his recent State of the Nation Address.

The new benefit packages cover essential screening procedures for breast, lung, liver and colorectal cancers, with the following rates:

● Mammogram at P2,610

● Breast Ultrasound at P1,350

● Low Dose Chest Computed Tomography (CT) Scan at P7,220

● Alpha Fetoprotein at P1,230

● Liver Ultrasound at P960

● Colonoscopy at P23,640

To avail of PhilHealth cancer screening tests, members must first register at their chosen PhilHealth YAKAP Clinic.

Following a thorough medical assessment, their primary care doctor will then issue a valid prescription to refer the member to an accredited cancer screening facility.

For more details on benefits and services, members may call PhilHealth’s 24/7 touch points at (02) 866-225-88 or at mobile numbers (Smart) 0998-857-2957, 0968-865-4670, (Globe) 0917-1275987 or 0917-1109812.

