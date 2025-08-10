First-Timer Ferris stuns pros; Watkinson returns with bang in Ironman 70.3

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Australian Josh Ferris delivered a stunning upset, while New Zealand’s Amelia Watkinson marked a triumphant return as both claimed the men’s and women’s pro titles in the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu on Sunday, August 10.

Ferris, racing in Cebu for the first time in the event’s 11th staging, set the pace early, dominating the 1.9-kilometer swim and 90-kilometer bike course.

He briefly lost the lead to eventual runner-up Mike Phillips of New Zealand in the closing stretch of the 21-kilometer run, but surged back in the final kilometer to seal the win in 3:49:11. Phillips crossed the line in 3:52:41, while last year’s second placer, Sam Osborne, managed to salvage a podium finish in third at 3:57:28.

Nicholas Free (3:58:48) placed fourth, followed by Calvin Amos (4:00:05) in fifth.

“It was so hard out there, but it was amazing,” said Ferris. “You always come to race and expect to win, but it doesn’t always work like that. Luckily enough, I was able to take first place. In the last kilometer, the wheels almost fell off, the legs nearly gave up, but instinct and adrenaline got me through.”

On the women’s side, the returning Watkinson showed no signs of slowing down despite years away from the Cebu race. Clocking 4:14:22, she displayed the same form that won her the 2017 title, fending off Australia’s Sophie Malowiecki, who finished second in 4:27:42, and New Zealand’s Samantha Kingsford, who took third in 4:27:45.

Kazakhstan’s Ekaterina Shabalina placed fourth in 4:28:52, while Lauren Hume of Australia completed the top five at 4:36:08.

For Watkinson, the victory was more than just another trophy—it was a testament to her longevity and consistency in the sport.

“The 2017 win was a long time ago, but I’m lucky to have had a long career and to revisit my favorite races,” she said.

She admitted that the biggest challenge was the intense Cebu heat, something she was already familiar with from her 2017 campaign.

“The heat was tough for everyone,” Watkinson said. “Keeping cool and not missing the hydration stations was key. I knew some of the younger girls would have strong run legs, so my goal was to push hard on the bike to build a big lead. In the run, I was still leading comfortably for the first two-thirds. This race is always amazing, the kids on the roadside have so much enthusiasm, and the atmosphere is truly unique.”

