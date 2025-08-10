Ironman 70.3 Cebu: Seamless collaboration equals flawless event

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The 11th staging of the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu was another smoothly run event for its 1,400 participants from 49 countries.

Princess Galura, president of Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI) and the Ironman Group Philippines, credited the event’s success to the strong partnership with local government units (LGUs) and their well-practiced coordination.

“Ang kagandahan kasi, ang Lapu-Lapu is very involved, they know what to do. So tuloy-tuloy lang kami in updating the personnel and staff, and they are the same people. Even with a change of leadership, kailangan lang namin itutok lagi ang staff nila,” Galura told CDN Digital.

Since 2017, the race has avoided major incidents, which Galura attributed to meticulous planning and preparation.

This year’s staging involved the LGUs of Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, and Cebu City, along with the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), the country’s longest toll bridge at 8.9 kilometers, which has been part of the 90k bike course for the past three years.

The event also benefited from its continuing partnership with Megaworld, host venue for the race at its premier Mactan Newtown property.

“The good thing about Cebu is that we always have a good collaboration with Lapu-Lapu, Megaworld, the estates, the hotels, the townships, plus the CCLEX, Cebu City, and even Talisay. We have been very privileged that the collaboration has been continuous,” Galura said.

Following the May elections, Galura’s team made it a point to meet with Cebu’s new leaders, Governor Pam Baricuatro and Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, to keep them involved in the event’s plans.

“We learned a lot. Immediately after nagpalit ng governor ang Cebu, we already said hello and introduced ourselves to Gov. Pam Baricuatro. And then we also introduced ourselves to Mayor Nestor Archival. The Province actually wanted to be involved with our race, but the change in administration was a bit late. But at least Gov. Pam came at the gun start despite her very busy schedule. We can say that she sincerely wanted to be part of this event in the province’s calendar, especially since they are celebrating the Provincial Foundation Week,” Galura said.

She added that the event has maintained its reputation for excellence, spectacle, and excitement, drawing not only returning participants but also new faces.

This year, triathletes from countries such as Slovakia, Egypt, and Lithuania joined the competition for the first time. Japan sent the largest delegation with over 80 participants, followed by the United States and Singapore, underscoring the event’s growing stature as a truly global race.

The Ironman race in Cebu had once hosted the Asia Pacific Championships in 2018, drawing some of the best professional triathletes and more foreign nationals to its shores, but Galura downplayed the possibility of having it here again due to the huge financial requirement for the winners’ purse.

“It was a good edition that we had the Asia Pacific Championships here in Cebu, we were able to bring the best-of-the best triathletes. But, this kind of race needs a lot of funds for the prizes of the winning triathletes. Whereas a regular Ironman 70.3 race where we can bring more age grouper triathletes than the Asia Pacific for many reasons,” Galura stated.

With the success the Ironman 70.3 Cebu, Galura is expecting that the next editions would be bigger, with bigger responsibilities to fill in order to exceed the participants’ expectations.