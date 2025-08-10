No serious injuries reported during Ironman 70.3 race
Medical team head says they treated expected cramping, dehydration
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The staging of this year’s Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu went smoothly with no severe injuries reported during race day on Sunday.
Despite the challenging swim, bike, and run course, Dr. Kris Parilla, Ironman Medical Head, said they only had to deal with minor medical cases such as cramping and dehydration.
Parilla said there were around 20 to 30 cases of minor medical issues among athletes that were attended to by the medical team.
READ:
Ironman 70.3 Philippines: First-timer Ferris stuns pros, Watkinson returns with bang
Ironkids kicks off Ironman weekend in Cebu
“Mostly cramps or some form of dehydration. We just hydrated them, and for cramps, we provided ice baths. They were able to walk out of the tent after,” Dr. Parilla said.
So far, no participant has required hospital transfer.
“All are managed so far only in our tent,” he added.
When asked about the event’s safety record, Dr. Parilla noted that it has been consistent over the years.
“It’s good actually. No casualty from last year, this year too. But we are not yet done — hopefully nothing bad will happen,” he stated.
The medical team for this year’s Ironman was described as well-prepared, with more than enough personnel to respond to emergencies.
“Enough ang personnel, it’s more than enough. Overflowing among medical staff,” he assured, adding that the team’s readiness is “up to par to what’s really needed.”
As the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu race continues, medical teams remain on alert and ready to respond until the last triathlete crosses the finish line.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.