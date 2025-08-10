cdn mobile

Fuel prices projected to decline next week

By: Joann Villanueva - Philippine News Agency | August 10,2025 - 05:37 PM

fuel prices

(PNA file photo by Yancy Lim)

MANILA – A respite is seen for vehicle owners next week as fuel prices are forecast to decrease, based on price developments as of Friday.

Jetti Petroleum president Leo Bellas, in a statement, said diesel prices may go down by P1.30 to P1.50 per liter, and gasoline by P0.40 to P0.60 per liter, based on the Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS), the benchmark of refined oil in Southeast Asia; and the average foreign exchange so far this week.

“The additional increases in OPEC+ production and continued tariff uncertainties are the main reasons for this week’s lower crude oil prices,” he said.

Hopes for a diplomatic end to the Ukraine-Russia war “have also caused oil prices to weaken further,” he said.

Bellas likewise cited the increasing supply from China as Chinese refiners ramp up production for the fuel price movement.

“Losses, however, were limited by the larger-than-expected draw in US crude oil stockpiles, signaling healthy demand in the world’s biggest economy, higher Saudi prices for Asia, and solid Chinese crude imports in July,” he said.

“Geopolitical risks and evolving US trade policy, however, continue to add uncertainty and are still clouding the broader demand picture.” (PNA)

