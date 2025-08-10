More Filipinos in US face deportation

NEW YORK — Three Filipino nationals in the United States with criminal convictions are facing deportation, and officials from the Philippine consulates in New York and San Francisco are closely monitoring their cases.

The Filipinos, who have been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), include a 29-year-old Massachusetts resident with a prior rape conviction, an individual charged with terrorism-related offenses in Philadelphia and another one currently held at the Denver Contract Detention Facility.

“They are convicted criminal offenders who have already served their sentences and are being processed for removal,” said Rovald Valdez, Assistance to Nationals (ATN) officer with the Consulate in New York. “The Consulate stays in regular contact with their detention centers to check on their welfare.”

The Filipino community has also recently grappled with a high-profile case. Mark Lorenzo Villanueva, a 28-year-old Filipino green-card holder in Los Angeles, was arrested last week by the FBI for allegedly sending money to self-identified ISIS fighters abroad.

As many immigrants have been increasingly caught up in enforcement actions, lawmakers are demanding answers. They have stepped up scrutiny of detention practices, demanding accountability from the Department of Homeland Security.

Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, has pressed the department for answers about the detention of Asian and Asian American lawful permanent residents and US citizens by ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Other cases include Tae Heung Kim, a lawful permanent resident detained at a US airport for nearly a week without legal counsel.

Immigrants rights advocates say these cases challenge fundamental due process protections under the US Constitution.

Self-deportation

Meanwhile, Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez has been encouraging undocumented Filipinos to consider self-deportation, arguing it may preserve future eligibility for US entry.

While “self-deportation” is not an official legal term, it refers to leaving the US voluntarily at any point in the immigration process.

“Once you’re deported you can never come back to the United States,” Romualdez said, drawing a distinction between voluntary departure and forced removal.

However, immigration attorneys and advocates disagree, saying self-deportation carries significant immigration consequences that must be carefully considered.

Filipino American immigration lawyer Flomy Diza, with Reeves & Associates in San Francisco, has cautioned Filipinos considering self-deportation.

“Thinking about self-deporting under Project Homecoming? The program offers government-arranged flights and a $1,000 exit bonus via the CBP Home app, but leaving the US can trigger long bars to reentry and other consequences,” Diza said in a statement sent to Inquirer.net USA.

“Do not self-deport without getting individualized legal advice first. Book a consultation to review your options, risks and any safer alternatives.”

Individuals who have accrued unlawful presence of more than 180 days but less than one year will trigger a three-year bar to reentry upon departure. Those unlawfully present for a year or more face a 10-year bar.

Diza emphasizes consulting an immigration attorney to review one’s history, check for available forms of relief, and plan the timing and documentation of departure to minimize long-term consequences.

Even when leaving voluntarily, maintaining records such as passport stamps, boarding passes and travel receipts is crucial. These serve as proof of timely departure and help prevent being misclassified as a deportation.

“The manner and timing of departure can greatly affect eligibility for future visas or waivers. Self-deportation should never be taken lightly and should always be guided by sound legal advice,” Diza said.

This advice was echoed by other Fil-Am legal experts, including Ron Falconi – the Republican mayor of Brunswick, Ohio.

Mayor Falconi warned that those who self-deport may still face years-long or even lifetime bars from reentry, underscoring the importance of seeking legal counsel before making such a decision.

Fear should not dictate decisions

Falconi, one of the few elected Filipino officials in the Midwest, stressed that fear should not dictate such irreversible decisions.

“First and foremost, not all immigrants are facing deportation,” he told Inquirer.net USA. “Fear – fueled by the president’s opponents and amplified by the media – should not drive anyone to make a decision they can’t take back. Too often, individuals are frightened into uprooting their lives, only to discover later that they had legal options all along. Self-deportation is not just packing a bag; it can mean years, sometimes a lifetime, of being barred from returning.

“That is why, before even considering it, a person should meet with an experienced immigration attorney. An attorney can explain every consequence, uncover possible forms of legal relief that may not be obvious, and help assess the full impact on one’s status, family, and future. Fear is a poor guide for life-changing choices. Facts, sound legal advice, and a clear plan are what keep doors open.”

