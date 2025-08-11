Podul, severe tropical storm, enters PAR – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau said that Podul, a severe tropical storm, has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday.

Gorio

Podul, which was assigned the domestic name Gorio, entered the PAR at 11:20 p.m.

This was according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

READ: Severe tropical storm expected to enter PH on Aug. 10

Gorio is the second tropical cyclone to enter the PAR for the month of August.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, Pagasa said that the severe tropical storm was located 1,420 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon.

READ: Podul maintains strength as it moves westward nearer PAR

It slightly weakened as it was carrying wind speed of 100 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of 125 km/h. It was moving westward at 25 km/h.

Pagasa also said that it is forecast to move generally westward on Monday until Tuesday, then northwestward from Tuesday afternoon through the end of the forecast period. /cb

READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP