cdn mobile

Delta plane wing clips aircraft during pushback from gate in Atlanta

By: Associated Press August 11,2025 - 06:50 AM

Delta Airlines planes sit parked at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on June 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. | Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP

Delta Airlines planes sit parked at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on June 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. | Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP

ATLANTA — A Delta Air Lines plane clipped another aircraft while pushing back from the gate Sunday morning in Atlanta, the airline said.

The wing of the plane “reportedly made contact” with an empty aircraft, Delta said in a brief written statement to The Associated Press.

READ: Fuel to Air India plane was cut off moments before crash – probe

The flight was scheduled to travel from Atlanta to Guatemala City, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight disruptions. Passengers were transferred to another plane following a delay.

On board the commercial aircraft were 192 customers, two pilots and four flight attendants.

READ: 4 hurt as Cessna training plane crashes in Zambales

No injuries were reported, according to Delta, which has its headquarters in Atlanta.

Additional information on the incident was not immediately available.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Atlanta, Delta Air Lines
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.