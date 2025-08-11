‘Gorio’ unlikely to affect PH, ‘habagat’ to bring rains

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm (STS) Podul has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and was given the local name, Gorio, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Monday.

It was located 1,305 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon as of 4 a.m., moving westward at 25 kph.

The STS packs maximum sustained winds of 110 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 135 kph.

No tropical cyclone is hoisted, and Gorio is unlikely to directly affect the country’s weather condition in the next three days, PAGASA said.

However, Gorio will cause moderate seas over the coastal waters of extreme Northern Luzon.

The weather bureau advised mariners of motor bancas and similarly sized vessels to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea.

Gorio is forecast to reach the typhoon category in the next 12 hours and exit PAR on Wednesday night or early Thursday.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or “habagat” will continue to bring rains in parts of Luzon.

Isolated rain showers will prevail over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands.

Same weather conditions will prevail over the rest of the country due localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the archipelago, PAGASA said. (PNA)

