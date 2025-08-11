Viral parking video: LTO summons driver, owner of van 

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has summoned the registered owner and driver of a delivery van in a viral parking argument incident in Quezon City.

The driver and owner of the Mitsubishi L300 van bearing Plate No. NEL7278 were asked to explain through a show cause order (SCO) why they should not be sanctioned over the incident, said the LTO.

Part of the SCO read, “Failure to appear and submit the written comment/explanation as required shall be construed by this office as a waiver of your right to be heard, and the case shall be decided based on the evidence at hand.”

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza condemned the incident, wherein a viral video showed that the L300 driver was seen in a heated argument with other car owners over an apparent case of wrong parking.

In the video, the van was seen parked along the road but blocking the pathway of an establishment in Timog-Tomas Morato in Quezon City.

Mendoza also said that the driver’s license will be suspended for 90 days once the identity is established over the investigation. He added that the van was placed under alarm as it awaited the result of the probe by the LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division.

Meanwhile, the van driver is facing charges of illegal parking, obstruction, and was tagged as an improper person to operate a motor vehicle. /das

