Lanao del Sur: Student nabbed for killing teacher over failing grade

MARAWI CITY — Police arrested a 20-year-old Grade 11 student in Lanao del Sur six days after he allegedly killed his teacher in Balabagan Trade School for giving him a failing grade.

Col. Caesar Cabuhat, the provincial director for Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Office (PPO), told the Inquirer that the suspect known only as “alias Kaizer” was personally surrendered by his own brother, a police officer assigned in Lanao del Sur.

Cabuhat said the suspect confessed to the crime, citing personal hatred toward the teacher after receiving a failing grade from him.

“After hiding among his relatives in Marogong town, the suspect was surrendered to authorities by his own brother,” Cabuhat said.

On August 4, Monday, teacher Danilo Barba, 34, was entering the school campus in Barangay Narra, Balabagan town of Lanao del Sur, when “alias Kaizer” shot him using a caliber .45 pistol.

“Teachers, bystanders and tricycle drivers in the area were able to identify the suspect, who did the crime alone while driving his motorcycle,” Cabuhat said. A charge of murder was filed against the suspect the following day.

Security

Despite his arrest, however, some teachers who also gave him failing marks were worried about their security.

Cabuhat said he had a meeting with school officials last week as the police would provide security assistance to the teachers during the upcoming enrollment period.

“But the suspect told us that he has no personal grudges against the other teachers except for Barba,” Cabuhat said

On Monday, the Schools Division Office of Lanao del Sur II and the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) condemned the violence.

“We strongly condemn this senseless and violent act that took away the life of an educator who committed himself to the service of our learners and the community,” Lanao del Sur II Schools Division Superintendent Rubina Mimbantas Macabunar said in an official statement.

“This act of violence against an educator, someone who devoted his life to shaping the minds and future of our youth is both painful and unacceptable,” said MBHTE Minister Mohager Iqbal as he condemned the killing.

“Teachers are pillars of our communities and their safety must be safeguarded at all times,” he said. “There is no place in our society for brutality, especially against those whose mission is to nurture and uplift the lives of others through education.”

