NBI-7 nab 2 foreigners in Cebu City hotel accused of spying

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) arrested two Chinese-Malaysian nationals in Cebu City for allegedly engaging in espionage.

The suspects were identified as Chong Hong Yee and Kim Chui Tan. They were arrested last Friday, August 8.

The operation stemmed from a July 28 request for assistance from the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordination Center (CICC).

According to NBI-7, a housekeeping attendant reported finding multiple electronic devices inside the suspects’ room last July 28.

Initially fearing they were part of a bomb-making operation, the housekeeper immediately told hotel management, who, in turn, sought the assistance of authorities.

Agents from NBI-7 on August 8 served a search warrant, issued by Judge Ramon Daomilas Jr. of Branch 11 of the Cebu City Regional Trial Court (RTC).

They were also accompanied by regulators from the CICC, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

DICT-7 Regional Cybersecurity Head Royden Rusiana and CICC Cybercrime Investigator Edwin Velasco Jr. identified the seized items, including laptops, Raspberry Pi units, antennas, and modular setups , as cellular and data sniffers capable of drawing information from networks of up to 5G strength.

Some of the the tools also require prior NTC approval before use, said lawyer Allan Felix Macaraya of the NTC in Central Visayas (NTC-7).

In the meantime, the equipment will undergo forensic examination to support evidence already gathered. Authorities are preparing charges under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 (Republic Act No. 10175).

Investigators said the case reflects a shift in tactics by scammers, who are now operating from hotels and resorts instead of traditional offices or residential locations.

