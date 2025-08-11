German triathlete: How Cebu won him over in his first Philippine race

CEBU City, Philippines — Some courses are designed to test endurance; Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu felt like it was built to steal your heart.

For German triathlete Wenzel Weinich, witnessing this spectacle for the first time was nothing short of unforgettable.

He had never raced in the Philippines before. Born in Germany and now living in Langkawi, Malaysia, he came to Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu for the challenge. What he didn’t expect was how much the city – and the people – made itself felt.

From the moment he hit the water, it felt different. The current wasn’t the only thing pushing him forward, the crowd was, too.

“Even on the swim, right, you have the drummers over there,” said Weinich, still amazed. “I’ve never seen that before.”

About half an hour later, he mounted his bike and climbed onto the bridge that was the jewel of the course.

He pedaled through the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), an 8.9 km ride that, for a few golden hours, belonged to cyclists alone.

“Closing the roads in a big city like Cebu is a very special thing,” he said.

“The bridge is beautiful architecture,” he added.

From the bridge, the course led back into the heart of the city. If the bridge was the crown of the course, the run was its street party. The loud cheers from spectators lined up along the route, schoolkids jumping in excitement and strangers waving turned each kilometer into a celebration.

“The crowd on the roadside is just impeccable. I think hospitality-wise, you guys in the Philippines… top-notch,” Weinich said. “Can almost not be better,” he added as he recalled how he felt motivated the whole way.

And he wasn’t alone in that experience. Running much of the course alongside him was Malaysian triathlete Kevin Chan, his training partner from Langkawi. The two had prepared together in the same heat, humidity, and rolling hills back home with conditions that mirrored Cebu’s challenge almost perfectly.

Of course, there were still a few surprises. “Same water temperature, but jellyfish we don’t have. Here, there are jellyfish, right. It was a bit of challenging,” said Weinich.

In the end, they crossed the line just two minutes apart: Weinich in 5:37:19, Chan in 5:39:21.

Both were greeted at the finish by Weinich’s wife, friends and the locals who had come to cheer them on. “Good food, good people, good wife, and very hot day,” Chan laughed, summing it all up.

For Weinich, the experience had him hooked.

“So after coming here, it’s quite tempting to go to other places because I’m sure people also there are very cheerful and the support around is good,” he said. “Puerto Princesa in Palawan and Subic Bay. I’ll maybe try one day to go there.”

Looking back on the days leading up to the race, Weinich remembered how he and his group arrived in Cebu two days prior, with just enough time to explore. They walked the grounds of Fort San Pedro, paused by the San Diego gardens, and admired the city’s monuments before ending the day at the House of Lechon.

“Before the race, you need to eat clean,” he said. “But now, two days later, we can eat a little bit more. We can drink some beers, have more pork, maybe a little bit of fatty food,” he admitted.

For him, the finish line wasn’t the end of the experience. Not when the city’s energy, the cheers, and the celebrations were still to come.

“It’s very important to celebrate and have a good party after,” Weinich said. “If you don’t celebrate it, you’re not enjoying it fully. We’re all here now to have a bit of fun.”

