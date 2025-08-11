Globe Telecom celebrates 50 Years of Public Listing, conducts bell ringing ceremony at the Philippine Stock Exchange

Globe Telecom marked a significant milestone in Philippine corporate history as it celebrated its 50th year of public listing at the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) with a ceremonial bell ringing at the PSE trading floor in Bonifacio Global City.

Globe continues to champion responsible digital citizenship, equipping individuals and communities with the knowledge and values needed to navigate the online world safely, ethically and with discernment.

The event, held on August 11, 2025, commemorates five decades of remarkable growth, innovation, and leadership in telecommunications and digital solutions.

Since its historic listing in 1975, Globe has stood at the forefront of the country’s digital transformation, consistently shaping how Filipinos connect, communicate and thrive in an increasingly interconnected world. The ceremonial bell ringing was led by Globe Telecom’s top executives and graced by distinguished leaders from parent company Ayala Corporation, along with key representatives from the PSE and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Among those present were Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, Chairman of Ayala Corporation; Carl Raymond R. Cruz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Globe Telecom; Juan Carlo C. Puno, Chief Finance Officer, Treasurer and Chief Risk Officer; Maria Franchette M. Acosta, Corporate Secretary; Vicente Froilan M. Castelo, General Counsel; Maria Yolanda C. Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer; and Marisalve Ciocson-Co, Chief Compliance Officer, Senior Vice President for Legal and Compliance, and Assistant Corporate Secretary.

Also in attendance were Francis Edralin Lim, SEC Chairman; McJill Bryant Fernandez, SEC Commissioner and Rachel Gumtang-Remalante, Director of the Corporate Governance and Finance Department.

Built in Belief, Purpose

In his message, Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala reflected on Globe’s journey and shared, “Globe’s listing in 1975 was more than a financial milestone, it was a statement of belief. A belief that through responsible and sustainable enterprise, we could help move the country forward and upward. Over the years, that belief has taken shape in many forms, in stronger connections, in better access, even in new opportunities made possible for every Filipino.”

He also emphasized that Globe has undergone a significant evolution, from a traditional telecommunications provider into a dynamic digital platform company. Yet beyond this business transformation, what truly stands out is the sincerity of its purpose. At every stage of its journey, Globe has chosen to innovate not merely to lead, but to address genuine needs and to serve with intentionality, depth and meaningful impact.

In response, Carl Raymond Cruz highlighted the significance of the celebration, emphasizing that ringing the bell marked a tribute to generations of customers, employees and partners who have shaped Globe’s story over five decades. “Globe is here as a partner for the country’s digital future. Not just through technology, but through trust and its people. This is what ‘Go Forward Together’ means to us. We succeed when we move forward as one and make sure that we leave no one behind.”

He extended Globe’s appreciation to the Philippine Stock Exchange and the company’s regulators for their enduring partnership over the years. He also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Globe’s shareholders, Board of Directors, employees, and partners, whose continued trust and support have been instrumental in the company’s 50-year journey.

Shaping Inclusive and Connected Feature

Likewise, the company recognizes the millions of customers it has served and continues to serve, affirming that this milestone is a shared achievement that belongs to them as well.

As it embarks on its next chapter, Globe reaffirms its bold and future-ready vision to be the Philippines’ foremost digital solutions platform, one that goes beyond connectivity to meaningfully uplift lives through technology.

With a steadfast commitment to inclusive innovation, the company aims to harness the power of digital tools and platforms to ensure that progress is accessible to every Filipino, regardless of geography, background, or socioeconomic status.

Globe continues to champion responsible digital citizenship, equipping individuals and communities with the knowledge and values needed to navigate the online world safely, ethically and with discernment.

At the heart of this mission lies a deep-rooted belief in the power of collaboration, nurturing multi-sectoral partnerships that drive sustainable growth, uplift underserved communities, and contribute to the country’s long-term development.

As Globe looks ahead, it remains guided by purpose, fueled by innovation and anchored in its role as a partner in nation-building.