Pam Baricuatro promises P200M aid for Cordova Community Hospital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro has made a promised to allocate P200 million for the initial operation of the Cordova Community Hospital.

This was announced by Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan during the opening of the ritual showdown of the Dinagat Festival on Sunday evening, August 10, where Baricautro was also present.

In his message, Suan said that the amount would be spent for the hospital’s initial operation in the next three years or until such time that the municipal government is able to run the facility on its own.

“Within three years time ang among sabot, kung maka-sustain nata after 1 year, dili nata magpatabang sa gastohanan sa probinsya kay aron sad lain na sab nga munisipyo ang matabangan,” Suan said.

(We agreed for three years time, but if we are able to sustain operations after one year, we will no longer be asking for aid from the provincial government so that they could also spend the money to help other municipalities.)

The Cordova Community Hospital is an infirmary that is expected to be operational by the end of this year. It can accommodate 37 patients and will be manned by five doctors.

As an infirmary, the community hospital is able to conduct minor surgeries and other services.

Hospital upgrade

In the future, Suan said they plan to upgrade the community hospital to accommodate more patients and help decongest other hospitals in Cebu.

“Mao na’y giingon ni Gov. Pam aron mabungkag, ma-decongest ang daghan kaayong mga lain-laing mga hospital. Nga iya gyung isaka sa another level nga hospital dili lang mo-end up as infirmary,” he said.

(That is was Gov Pam said to decongest the other hospitals. She wanted to upgrade our hospital so that this will not just be operated as in infirmary.)

Suan said that while the community hospital is now nearing its completion, a road is also being opened to give access to the facility.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP