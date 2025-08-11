Ironman 70.3 drew deployment of over 1,000 personnel

CEBU CITY, Philippines- More than 1,000 personnel from various government agencies were mobilized on Sunday, August 10, to ensure safe and orderly staging of the Ironman 70.3 triathlon.

Security and support teams from the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), Philippine Air Force (PAF), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine Army, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), Mactan Barangay Public Safety Officers (BPSO), event marshals, and scouts from the Mactan National High School were deployed along the race routes as early as 4 a.m., ahead of the event’s official start.

Princess Galura, president of Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI) and the Ironman Group Philippines, told CDN Digital that retired Police Brigadier General Lyndon Lawas was tapped to oversee the local force. She said Lawas ensured that all peace and order plans were carried out effectively during the race.

“I know that he really made sure of the plans in terms of peace and order; holdaper, magnanakaw, snatcher, lahat walang ganon. Yung team ko talaga, I can really say it’s the best of the best,” she said.

Galura noted that the deployment included force multipliers and barangay captains, underscoring that the triathlon was not a “small production” and required extensive manpower, capping the number of personnel to over a thousand.

Road closures

As to the traffic situation caused by road closures, Galura stressed that the public was informed of adjustments a month ahead.

“Well right now, we returned the CCLEX at 12 noon. So technically, kalahating araw lang natin sila naabala. At yung abala natin, nagsabi naman tayo isang buwan in advance na magkaka-traffic dito, gamitin niyo yung Fernan, or gamitin niyo yung old bridge, o kaya mamaya na kayo lumabas. So parang feeling ko, hindi tayo nagkulang sa pagpapaalala, pagsasabi,” she said.

Beyond safety and security, Galura highlighted the economic boost the event brought to local businesses, from cooks to shirt makers.

“Lahat siguro ng tagatahi ng T-shirt sa Cebu busy, lahat ng tagaluto ng pagkain ng mga staff ko, ng mga police, ng mga coast guard, may trabaho,” Galura added.

Galura also acknowledged the crucial support of both the Cebu provincial government and Cebu City, saying their contributions played a significant role in the overall success of the event.

