First Pinoy Finisher at Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu: Mervin Santiago

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The roar of the crowd, the pounding of the heart, and the relentless push of every stroke, pedal, and stride— Mervin Rencel Santiago knows this feeling all too well.

At 33 years old, the Valenzuela City native etched another milestone in his triathlon journey by crossing the finish line as the first Filipino finisher at the prestigious Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu with a time of 4:34:59.

“It’s very overwhelming representing our country,” Mervin shared, still catching his breath from the grueling race.

“Malayo pa lang (I was still far), I wasn’t even sure if I was first. But when I crossed that line, knowing I was the first Pinoy— it’s a feeling I can’t compare,” he said.

How it all began

Mervin’s athletic career began on the badminton courts of UP Diliman. But 15 years ago, he traded the shuttlecock for swim caps, running shoes, and a bike.

Since then, triathlon has been more than just a sport— it has been his way of life.

Cebu being one of his racing calendar, marking this year as his ninth appearance at the city’s iconic triathlon event.

“Di namin maico-compare ang Cebu sa lahat ng 70.3 dito sa Pilipinas,” he said.

(We cannot compare Cebu from all the 70.3 here in the Philippines.)

“Ito yung pinaka-festive, yung supporters dito ibang klase talaga,” he said.

(This is the most festive, the supporters here are a different class.)

His consistency and dedication to the sport have paid off over the years.

To whom he races for

In 2016–2017, Mervin also topped his age group and was the first Filipino to finish. But in the years that followed, the title slipped from his grasp. Yet Mervin’s motivation goes beyond personal achievement.

He races for his family, his students, his friends, and the sponsors who believe in him.

“Maraming nagmo-motivate sa’kin,” he said.

(There are many who motivates me.)

“Gusto kong ma-inspire sila, lalo na yung mga students ko,” he further said.

(I want them to be inspired, especially my students.)

Triathlon, a personal journey not a rivalry

For him, triathlon is a personal journey, not a rivalry.

“My goal isn’t to be first or to top every race— it’s to beat my personal record. I’m not racing against other people, I’m racing against myself,” he said.

Unlike many professional athletes, Mervin isn’t a full-time triathlete. He juggles his responsibilities as a family man with two kids, his work, and his training.

“Kailangan i-prioritize ang trabaho over training,” he admitted.

(I need to prioritize work over training.)

“It’s all about balance— work, training, and family time,” Mervin said.

Still, his preparation is relentless.

“All throughout the year, I train nonstop. For Cebu, I added extra miles, especially because I’m also preparing for next month’s Ironman in Hokkaido, Japan,” he said.

That race will be a qualifier for the 2026 Ironman World Championship in Hawaii— a goal Mervin has his eyes set on.

Cebu experience

When asked about the highlight of his Cebu experience this year, Mervin didn’t point to his own victory, but to the people.

“Yung mga bata na nagchi-cheer along the course, yung mga kaibigan na sumisigaw… kahit hindi nila ako kilala— maybe because I’m wearing the Philippine uniform. Iba yung boost ng Pinoy, lalo na dito sa Cebu,” he said.

(Those kids who cheered along the course, those friends who shouted…even though they did not know me — maybe because I’m wearing the Philippine uniform. The Pinoy boost feels different especially here in Cebu.)

That energy, he says, is unmatched anywhere else in the country. It’s what keeps him coming back year after year.

His advice

To fellow triathletes, Mervin’s advice is simple but powerful: “Enjoy the sport and anything is possible if you are consistent with your training. Keep inspiring your family, friends, and fellow athletes.”

And to aspiring triathletes? “Focus on your goal. Hindi siya madali (It is not easy) but keep pushing hard and be inspired by the athletes you see today.”

As Mervin stood at the finish line, the medal around his neck, his wife and students cheering by his side, his journey from a badminton player to Ironman’s first Filipino finisher this year came full circle. It’s a reminder that in sports, as in life: passion, persistence, and purpose are the real victories.

